Customs and Border Protection intercepts illegal African cat skins and snail shells

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — Washington Dulles Airport Customs and Border Protection (CBP) specialists made a discovery recently that raised suspicions.

According to a press release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, while inspecting international air cargo, agriculture specialists discovered three unfinished moldy ruminant skins, two unfinished ruminant head skins, and about 22 pounds of giant African land snail shells in a shipment manifested as “African drums and clothes” transiting from Sierra Leone to Philadelphia on August 29.

Customs and border potrol ultimately ordered the shipments to be destroyed for violating numerous import requirements, according to their news release.