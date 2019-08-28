Custis Trail nearly doubles in width

Improvements include lane reconfiguration, trail widening, and curb extensions; all in an effort to encourage all types of transportation; not just driving

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — After months of construction, a section of the Custis Trail is almost double its original size. Crews finished up about 80 percent of the widened section between North Lynn St. and North Oak St. on Wednesday.

As crews worked on improving the trail, a third lane of traffic on Lee Highway was converted to temporary trail space. Transportation Capital Projects Manager Coordinator Valerie Mosley says the county determined the third lane wasn’t necessary. That portion will be dug up for trees and greenery.

“One thing this project is hoping to resolve is the crossing of the Custis Trail at Lynn Street,” said Mosely. “It was really a high accident intersection and so this project is going to be improving that.”

About 1,300 people use the trail each day, Mosely says. This project is part of the greater improvement of pedestrian and bicycle facilities in the area.