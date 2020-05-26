Curbside grooming at Woofies is a huge hit

It's an exciting field trip for the dogs...and for their owners. These days, it's a great excuse to get out of the house.

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) — Woofies, a pet grooming company with three franchises in Northern Virginia, prides itself on its mobile services. Its fleet of vans travel to clients’ houses and Woofies employees groom the pets onsite.

“Clients absolutely love mobile grooming,” said co-owner and co-founder of Woofies Amy Reed. “It is a great alternative to taking your pet to a busy salon, where you put them in the car and they sit there all day. They’re caged once their grooming appointment is over, and you can come pick them up. With mobile grooming, it’s all one-on-one.”

Woofies couldn’t have been better prepared for our new reality. Woofies is now offering curbside grooming: an exciting field trip for the dogs…and for their owners? These days, it’s a great excuse to get out of the house.

The process is virtually contactless. Clients make an appointment and pay online. “They have an appointment time, they pull up in their car, and then one of our attendants will go up to the car with the leash, take the dog from the car, and take them up to the van,” Reed said.

“And then they come home smelling beautiful and they look great. So it’s a wonderful service,” said co-owner and co-founder Leslie Barron. Since man (and man’s best friend) love it so much, Barron says curbside is here to stay, long after the pandemic is over.

“We are a mobile grooming company – that’s never going to change. We’re always going to have our vans out on the road. But it was important for us to have an alternative for our clients who weren’t comfortable with people coming into their homes. So it’s worked out really well,” Reed said.

Woofies also offers pet sitting and dog walking services, but they’re at low demand for obvious reasons. That’s why Woofies has started a so-called “concierge service”: its team members, who otherwise would be pet sitting and dog walking, will run errands and deliver medications and groceries for homebound clients. 100 percent of the proceeds go to those employees so they can continue to earn money.

