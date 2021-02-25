Culpepper County sheriff’s deputy shoots, kills man during a welfare check

CULPEPPER COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Culpepper County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man Thursday morning after a welfare check escalated.

According to authorities, the Culpepper County Sheriff’s Office responded to a request for a welfare check on a man who resided in the 12000 block of Horseshoe Drive at approximately 9:40 a.m. Thursday morning. When they arrived, they found Francis Hairston, 44, in an already agitated state.

Authorities said Hairston ran indoors and barricaded himself inside the residence. They then began to communicate with him in an effort to de-escalate the situation. After that, Hairston exited the residence armed with a gun. He then pointed the firearm at the deputies, fired gunshots and the deputies fired back. A deputy fired and struck Hairston, who died at the scene.

No deputies or other people were injured during the incident, according to the sheriff’s office. Hairston’s remains will be transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner for examination and autopsy.