Culpeper officer shoots, kills armed man

CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Virginia State Police say they are investigating a police-involved shooting in Culpeper County Thursday afternoon.

Police say Ellis A. Frye, 62, of Culpeper was shot by police and later died from his injuries after Frye approached officers with a firearm.

VSP says that officers from the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office reported to the 13000 block of Brock Lane at 2:09 p.m. for a domestic dispute with an armed male. Police say upon arrival Frye was sitting on the porch with a firearm.

Police say Frye went into his residence multiple times and brought out more firearms as officers attempted to deescalate the situation. Police say they tried to negotiate with Frye for 30 minutes as he produced the firearms.

Police say Frye then approached them with at least one firearm. A deputy then opened fire on Frye, striking him. Police say Frye was transported to Culpeper UVA Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, where he died.

Police say no officers or others were injured in the incident.

The incident is still under investigation, and there is no further information at this time.