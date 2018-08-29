Culinary experiences at the heart of tourism for Virginia visitors Video

WINCHESTER, Va. - People have several reasons to travel to Virginia but now food is drawing tourists to the area.

According to the World Food Travel Association, 86 percent of guests claim having positive food experience on a trip would make them more likely to return to a place. This is why a $25,000 grant is being given to the lead partner of Taste of Blue Ridge.

Governor Ralph Northam announced the money awarded by the Virginia Tourism Corporation's Marketing Leverage Program will highlight restaurant and lodging owners, chefs, farmers and craft beverage producers.

"People travel for adventure. So hiking the best mountains hiking Mt. Everest, well in today's world people are also traveling for food which means they design their trip around the food experience they want to have," said Nancy Craun, founder of Taste of Blue Ridge.

They also plan to create a full-length video showcasing the northern Blue Ridge Mountain region as a food destination for travelers.