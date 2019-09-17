Crystal City BID finds a solution to most common dockless scooter issues

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Officials in Arlington have found a solution to the most common problem surrounding dockless scooters.

The electric rides have been seen everywhere in Crystal City since June 2018, and the issue of where they’re dropped off has been a problem for just as long. To fix the issue, the Crystal City Business Improvement District partnered with e-scooter company, Spin, to install docks across the county.

“One interesting element is all scooters are allowed to park at this dock. It has a charging plug, it’s battery operated so it’s not exclusive to spin users any scooter user can park their scooter at this station,” said Rob Mandle, CEO of Crystal City BID.

The dock stations already installed can be found at:

1901 S. Bell Street

520 12th Street S.

251 18th Street S.

220 20th Street S.

Mandle says another five dock stations are set to arrive within the next few weeks through the 60 day pilot program.