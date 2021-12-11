Cram the cruiser: local police department fills police cars with toys for kids

STEPHENS CITY, Va. (WDVM) — With Christmas just around the corner, it won’t just be Santa’s sleigh that will be filled with toys. In Stephens City, Va., residents are cramming police cruisers full of presents for kids in the area.

The Stephens City Police Department is piling new toys and clothes into their cruisers for the second year in a row to benefit Toys for Tots. The police department partnered with Capon Valley Bank on Main Street as the drop-off location for the event. This year, the department needed more than a few vehicles to hold all of the donations and officers even stopped the Grinch from stealing a few gifts.

“We have a lot of needy children in the area and what we’re trying to do is make Christmas the best we can for them,” Stevens City Police Chief Bill Copp said. “We’ve got three police cars. Last year, we only had one and it was stuffed full. This year we planned ahead expecting more people and as you can see, we’ve got a tremendous crowd. All three are crammed with toys, they’re all full.”

Alana Kristo dropped off some toys with her daughters, Hayden and Hadley Rae. She is using the opportunity to cram the cruiser to teach them the importance of giving during the holiday season.

“I just want them to know that it’s very important to give back to others because they’re very fortunate,” Kristo explained. “And I want them to understand that as fortunate as we are, we need to help others who aren’t as fortunate.”

The Stephens City Police Department will be collecting donations for Toys for Tots up until December 17th. New, unwrapped toys can be dropped off at the Toys for Tots boxes in the Newtown Auction Gallery, Capon Valley Bank on Main Street, or at the police department.