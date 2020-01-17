Cow found illegally slaughtered, dismembered in Aldie

Officers found an opening on her right shoulder, which they believe may have been made by a "crossbow-type firearm."

ALDIE, Va. (WDVM) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and Loudoun County Animal Services are searching for leads after a female cow was found slaughtered in her owner’s pasture on December 21 on Howsers Branch Road.

Chief Animal Control Officer Chris Brosan says the cow’s owner found her at around 6:00 in the morning and identified her by her ear tag. The cow was missing her right front leg, both back legs and a strip of her back muscle.

Officers also found an opening on her right shoulder. On Friday they found evidence of a crossbow in her shoulder. The suspect or suspects may face charges of animal cruelty, trespassing, and larceny.

“The landowner, obviously, does have multiple animals on that property; that was a concern for him,” said Brosan. “As of this point, we haven’t seen any other indication that any of the other animals were injured or hurt and nothing else has happened that we know of on that property.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 703-777-0406. Callers may remain anonymous.