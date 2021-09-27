COVID cases continue to rise at Valley Health facilities

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The ICU at Valley Health’s Winchester Medical Center is maxed out with COVID patients. The health system says the surge in COVID cases they’ve seen represents one of the worst waves of the pandemic yet.

Valley Health put more restrictions in place on Friday to deal with the surge in COVID cases they’ve been handling. The health system says those restrictions won’t get lifted until the community positivity rate drops.

“We have a number of contingency plans in place to expand our capacity, unfortunately, that starts to push up against the normal operational things that we do…we may have to curtail further other elective procedures to free up enough staff to take care of the influx of patients with COVID,” said Dr. Glen Bouder who serves as the Medical Director of Critical Care at Valley Health.

Emergency department nurses say that one of the biggest challenges they’ve faced has been dealing with a mix of both non-COVID and COVID patients.

“We’re still trying to take care of the heart attacks and the strokes and all the regular medical emergencies that are coming in but we have definitely having a large uptick in the COVID patients coming in,” said Georgia McGranahan ER Charge Nurse.

Medical staff are still urging people to get the vaccine if they can. Over 80 percent of patients in the ICU at Winchester Medical Center are unvaccinated.