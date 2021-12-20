COVID booster shots required at Marymount University

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Marymount University has announced an expanded COVID vaccination policy requiring a booster shot for all students, instructors and staff who will be on campus during the upcoming semester. The university said this is a preventive measure to protect against the virus.

On Monday, Dec. 20, Marymount University will require proof of a booster shot by Jan. 18, or within two weeks of booster eligibility. The Pfizer booster shot, which is their suggested booster, will be provided at the on-campus Student Health Center by appointment for all Marymount students and employees. Off-campus locations such as doctor’s offices, clinics and pharmacies are also available for community members to get the booster shot.

In addition to the booster requirement, Marymount requires students to have proof of a negative COVID test result within 72 hours of returning to campus after the Christmas break. The University plans to conduct a community-wide random COVID testing program for the Spring 2022 term in order to prevent the virus’s transmission.

During the fall semester, Marymount granted a small number of medical and religious exemptions to the immunization requirement, based on strict criteria. For the Spring 2022 semester, such exemptions — as well as any allowed for newly enrolled Spring students — will be honored, but no more exemptions will be granted at this time. Those who were granted an exemption must be tested for COVID on a weekly basis throughout the spring semester.

For more information on Marymount’s response to COVID, click here.