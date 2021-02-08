COVID-19 variant identified in Northwest, Virginia

NORTHWEST, Va. (WDVM) — Last week, the U.K. variant of the COVID-19 virus was identified in Northwest, Virginia. Since the Northwest part of the state includes counties under the Lord Fairfax Health District, it’s possible that a positive test was found in our coverage area.

Dr. Colin Greene, Director of the Lord Fairfax Health District says the whereabouts of the identified variant was not revealed to him by the State Health Department. He anticipates that when at least five cases of the variant are found in the district, the public will be given more information about where the variant was located.

“We’re not revealing it because single cases like that…the more information we reveal the more likely you are to reveal how the person could be identified so for purposes of patient confidentiality we’re just leaving it with the Northwest region,” said Dr. Colin Greene, Director of the Lord Fairfax Health District.

The person who contracted the variant version of the virus is an adult male who had recently traveled internationally.