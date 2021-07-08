COVID-19 vaccine: Fact vs Fiction

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Virginia is successfully providing vaccines for residents, according to Dr. Danny Avula with the state’s health department, but he says now the problem may be vaccine misconceptions.

“There’s so much misinformation out on social media and on the internet and so it’s more important than ever that we have credible voices who are speaking to the value of this vaccine,” said Avula.

Sean Johnson with the Prince William Health District also encourages looking towards credible and unbiased sources for vaccine knowledge. Just this week, the health district changed vaccine clinic times and locations after listening to feedback from the community.

“Going through one mobile park, we were able to converse with people, and they actually created a lot of changes that we made.”

The health district began distributing flyers around neighborhoods, but Johnson said he realized that engaging with the community provided better results. Instead of putting a flyer on a doorstep or fence, they started talking with neighbors about the COVID vaccine.

“If someone gives you feedback and you respond to it, you’re always going to see better results,” said Johnson. “The other change we made is from the feedback we got is like our mobile clinics used to start early in the morning, and end around 3:30 p.m. Now we’re going from 1:30 until 7 p.m.”

“We’ve seen lower rates of uptake in rural Virginia and lower rates of uptake in the African American community,” said Dr. Avula. “If you have concerns I would absolutely urge you to talk to your healthcare provider or talk to other people you trust about the vaccine, and go to credible sources, there’s a lot of stuff out there on the internet on social media that may lead you down the wrong direction, so I really urge you to go to the CDC website or to your state health department’s website for credible information.”

Another credible source is the Johns Hopkins website which has a section on “COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths Versus Facts.”

Here are a few top myths (facts quoted from the website):

MYTH: The COVID vaccine will give you COVID-19. “FACT: The vaccine for COVID-19 cannot and will not give you COVID-19. The two authorized mRNA vaccines instruct your cells to reproduce a protein that is part of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which helps your body recognize and fight the virus, if it comes along. The COVID-19 vaccine does not contain the SARS-Co-2 virus, so you cannot get COVID-19 from the vaccine. The protein that helps your immune system recognize and fight the virus does not cause infection of any sort.” MYTH: Vaccine development was rushed so the safety and effectiveness can’t be trusted. “FACT: Studies found that the two initial vaccines are both about 95% effective — and reported no serious or life-threatening side effects. There are many reasons why the COVID-19 vaccines could be developed so quickly. Here are just a few:” The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were created through a method that’s been in development for years. So these companies were able to start the COVID vaccine development early on in the pandemic. China shared genetic information about COVID-19 quickly The vaccine developers conducted some steps on overlapping schedules to gather data faster. They did not skip any tests. The governments invested in COVID vaccines in advance. Messenger RNA (mRNA) allows a faster approach to vaccine development than the traditional way. Study volunteers were easily found with the help of social media. Due to the infectious nature of COVID-19 it didn’t take long to figure out if the vaccines worked on study volunteers who received the vaccine. Some vaccine supplies were already available by the time of FDA approval since companies began developing vaccines even before authorization.

Studies found that the two initial vaccines are both about 95% effective — and reported no serious or life-threatening side effects. There are many reasons why the COVID-19 vaccines could be developed so quickly. Here are just a few:” MYTH: You already had COVID so you don’t need to get your vaccine. “FACT: People who have gotten sick with COVID-19 may still benefit from getting vaccinated. Due to the severe health risks associated with COVID-19 and the fact that re-infection with COVID-19 is possible, people may be advised to get a COVID-19 vaccine even if they have been sick with COVID-19 before.”

“Now, if you have chosen to not get vaccinated, despite that, then there are things that you can do to stay safe,” said Dr. Avula. “If you are unvaccinated, you should certainly still wear a mask when you are in public settings.”

For more local stories and news tips, follow @EliseKimTV on Facebook or Instagram.