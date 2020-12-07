COVID-19 testing sites expand in Prince William County

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County officials have expanded its COVID-19 testing schedule for anyone who works or lives in the county. Out of the 11 locations, Metz Middle School is a hot spot for many.

Matt Smolsky, Prince William County Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief said, “We continue to anticipate the large demand for testing throughout the county because of the holidays, and the surge in cases. The surge really started just pre Thanksgiving, people were traveling, had concerns and now people are coming back from traveling and have those same concerns.”

Smolensky said 200 tests have already been distributed at Metz Middle School, however, county health officials will also distribute and conduct an additional 500 tests per day and those samples would be reviewed in a state lab according to officials.

“The situation is serious, they should be concerned but at the same time, they shouldn’t be scared. People should follow the precautions that have been advertised, wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands, and don’t participate in large group gatherings” said Smolensky.

Larger testing scale operations came about as several of the county sites were running out of tests in the days leading up to Thanksgiving and some residents were getting turned away. Now officials said anyone who wants to get tested has the ability to do so. According to officials, you have to be a resident or work in Prince William County or the cities of Manassas or Manassas Park.

While the county is working to expand its testing, officials are also advising residents with insurance who can be tested to still utilize local urgent care centers or pharmacies that do so. Officials said they will continue to have testing sites set up through the first of the year, however, the Prince William County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to receive an update on COVID-19 in the region from the office of emergency management on December 8th, 2020.

Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at each site.

