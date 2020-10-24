Covid-19 sunset honor tribute held in front of Lincoln Memorial

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Friday night, a candlelit service was held in front of the Lincoln Memorial to commemorate over 220,000 lives lost to Covid-19. 220 candles were placed in front of the letters spelling “hope” to represent the lost lives.

220 candles burn to honor lives lost to Covid-19.

WDVM previously reported on the Covid-19 U.S. Honor Quilt when it was first debuted at the Loudoun Arts and Film Festival. Now the local artist behind the concept of “hope,” Dianne Canney, has brought the letters all the way to the National Mall for a special sunset ceremony.

The ceremony opened with a prayer from Reverend Guy Sebastian Johnson followed by many speakers who thanked our first responders.

“In our busy lives and wrapped up in our own issues, it can be very easy to take our frontline workers for granted. But this is not the time to take any of them for granted. We are one family, and when one hurts, we all hurt,” said Lamont Easter.

Dianne Canney shares a few words about the origin of the quilt.

“We’re essentially fighting a war against an invisible enemy, and when you think of our frontline workers, they are our soldiers,” said Dianne Canney. The concept of the quilt squares adorned on the letters was an idea Canney had earlier this year as a way to honor frontline workers.

“Hope” letters glow in front of the Lincoln Memorial.

On Saturday, the Covid-19 U.S. Honor Quilt will be at the Thomas Jefferson Memorial. If you are interested in being part of the moving art piece, there will be supplies available to create a quilt square. To learn more about upcoming events and where the quilt will travel to next, click here.