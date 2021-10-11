COVID-19 outbreak pauses in-person instruction temporarily at Prince William County school

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — In-person instruction has been paused at Bennett Elementary School in Prince William County due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

The school will revert back to virtual learning from Oct. 12-15, as a result of 36 positive COVID-19 cases and more than 200 close contacts in quarantine.

The measure is being taken at the recommendation of the Prince William Health District to help stop the spread. Bennett Elementary is the only school to be currently be affected by the outbreak.

At this time, there are no other schools in the Division that are approaching the threshold that would require a temporary pause of in-person learning. There are indications that the cause of the spread of the COVID-19 virus at Bennett Elementary School may be linked to both transmission in the community and the school. LaTanya D. McDade, Ed.D. , Superintendent

In a letter to parents, Superintendent LaTanya McDade said the decision was based on many considerations, such as “number of cases experienced and their proximity in time to each other, the level of spread within the school, and the level of student absenteeism due to illness or necessary isolation or quarantine.”

Staff ask that parents with any questions contact healthandsafety@pwcs.edu.