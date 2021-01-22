COVID-19 outbreak at local detention center results in relocation of inmates

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center has confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak. 155 inmates have tested positive for the virus.

The outbreak led to relocation efforts at the facility to help reduce further spread. Inmates were moved into one of three different groupings, those who tested positive were moved together, those who tested negative but were exposed to the virus were grouped together, and those who had no exposure to the virus and tested negative were relocated together.

“We have three buildings on-site so some of them had to transport to a different building because really what it was based on was the number of positives of course male versus female and then we have all different size housing units,” said Interim Superintendent of the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center, Clay Corbin.

All inmates remained on-site during relocation.