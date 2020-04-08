COVID-19 in Virginia: April 8 update

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam updated the commonwealth at 2 p.m. on April 8 regarding COVID-19 response.

Northam is recommending the Virginia General Assembly move the May General Election and all special elections scheduled for May 5, 2020 to the November 3, 2020, he said during the Wednesday briefing. He is officially moving the June 9 primary to June 23, as he says the governor has authority to postpone the primary by two weeks.

According to the latest Virginia Department of Health data as of 10 a.m. on April 8:

3,645 people have tested positive for COVID-19, out of 30,645 people tested

75 people have died of COVID-19

Northern Virginia/Shenandoah Valley confirmed cases by county:

Fairfax – 570

Prince William – 263

Arlington – 254

Loudoun – 238

Alexandria – 143

Frederick – 46

Shenandoah – 13

Clarke – 3

AG: Suspension of utility shut offs should last into June

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring has asked the State Corporation Commission to continue suspensions of utility disconnections because of the coronavirus pandemic. Herring wants the disconnection ban to last until at least June 10. The Attorney General’s Office said in a statement Tuesday that the extension “is needed to make sure that all Virginians have access to water, power and gas” during the stay at home order. The commission first halted utility disconnections last month. He said that customers should continue to pay their bills if they can. And those who have stopped paying will eventually have to pay again.