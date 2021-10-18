COVID-19 impacting number of women getting mammograms

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, staff at Winchester Medical Center’s Breast and Diagnostic Center are urging women to still get their yearly mammogram.

There has been about a 40 percent drop nationally in the number of women coming in to get their mammograms since the pandemic started. Doctors at Valley Health say this is resulting in more advanced and harder to treat stages of cancer once diagnosed.

Doctors also say that the COVID vaccine can impact the accuracy of a mammogram screening due to swollen lymph nodes that show up after receiving the covid shot, which mimics cancer symptoms. In order to avoid this, a woman should wait 6 weeks after receiving her last COVID shot before getting a mammogram.

Women should start getting mammograms annually starting at age 40.