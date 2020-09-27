COVID-19 death toll at Deerfield Correctional Center increases to 14

SOUTHAMPTON, Va. (WRIC) — Another inmate has passed away due to complications from the coronavirus at the Deerfield Correctional Center. The Virginia Department of Corrections reported on Saturday that 14 Deerfield inmates have been killed by COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The 13th death at the center was reported on Friday.

Over the course of the pandemic, 723 inmates and 35 staff members have contracted the virus. VDOC says there are currently 368 infected inmates on site and 15 hospitalized.

On Friday, 8News took action and spoke with numerous staff members from Deerfield who said there was not enough personal protective equipment available at the facility. On top of that workers said thorough cleaning was not being done and inmates were not being taken care of properly.

