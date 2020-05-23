Covid-19 continues to rise in the Commonwealth

Health officials said hospitalizations have decreased in Virginia over the last 24 hours

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM)– The Virginia Department of Health reported 35,749 cases of COVID-19, with total of 1,159 deaths. In Fairfax, alone they’re over 8,000 cases.



However, Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported 5,047 people with the virus have been released from the hospital, and more than 80 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from Virginia hospitals in the last 24 hours.

Governor Ralph Northam said,

“We want to make sure that everybody has access to a mask, we also want to talk about how we enforce that, but I’ll be making that announcement on Tuesday and especially individuals that are going into places of business.”

