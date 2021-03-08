COVID-19 cases drop below 1,000 in VA for the first time since October

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — On Monday, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported a total of 892 new COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth. The last time cases were below 1,000 was October 26, when VDH reported 904 cases.

As for Northern Virginia, 275 cases were reported on Monday. Overall, Virginia has reported 586,592 cases, 24,705 hospitalizations and 9,683 deaths.

The Commonwealth is making progress with its vaccination process. So far, 2,478,835 doses have been administered according to VDH.

