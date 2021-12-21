COVID-19 cases break record in Arlington, counties experience test shortages

The South African doctor who alerted officials of the possibility of a new variant, later named omicron, said the “unusual but mild” symptoms were what caught her attention. (Photo: Getty Images)

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Similar to the rest of the country, northern Virginia is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases, with some localities breaking their highest single-day number records.

Arlington is seeing a significant spike in cases, according to a press release from the county on Tuesday.

“Arlington County is seeing a significant surge in COVID-19 cases, with 268 new cases reported on Saturday, the highest single-day number recorded for Arlington during the pandemic,” read the release.

Along with an increased number of cases, the county is also having a shortage of COVID-19 tests, along with neighboring localities like Alexandria.

The shortage is leading to testing site closures in the region.

⚠️Due to unexpected shipping delays of COVID-19 test kits, the @Curative kiosks at Arlington Mill & Virginia Highlands are closed today (Dec. 20). Patients will be notified. Courthouse kiosk remains open. Add'l opportunities can be found on VDH's website: https://t.co/XEF0vevXhW — Arlington County (@ArlingtonVA) December 20, 2021

At-home tests are also flying off the shelves. The Arlington Public Library shared via social media they ran out of the free COVID-19 tests.

“We are not expecting another delivery until the new year. We will find out today how quickly they will run out. It’s too early to predict a trend and if it will hold into 2022. Residents can get tested for free at other sites as well,” said Henrik Sundqvist, communications officer at Arlington Public Library, in a statement to WDVM.

Due to high demand, Arlington Public Library is out of at-home COVID-19 test kits.

The County offers no-appointment, walk-up testing, open daily from 11am-7pm at Arlington Mill Community Center, Court House Plaza and Virginia Highlands Park parking lots.https://t.co/AJCGtVBKk5 pic.twitter.com/NSytH4D7sB — Arlington VA Pub Lib (@ArlingtonVALib) December 10, 2021

Neighboring jurisdiction Prince William County is also seeing an increase in cases. Dr. Alison Ansher from the Prince William Health District says more tests from workplace settings are coming back positive, as residents continue to get tested.

“Our percent positivity rate is going up. We’re also seeing a larger number of tests coming over being reported to the health department,” said Ansher.

As the greater D.C. region sees shortages in COVID-19 tests, Ansher says to take precautions if you aren’t able to schedule an appointment before the holidays.

“If you’re not vaccinated, or have not received your full vaccination booster, you might want to consider not flying,” said Ansher. “If you’re driving with folks and you’re not sure of their vaccination status or are at high risk, you all might want to wear masks in the car.”

For the latest information on coronavirus in the state, view the Virginia Department of Health’s variant data tracker.