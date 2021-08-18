COVID-19 booster shot to be available, local Virginia experts ready to accommodate

PRINCE WILLIAM, Va. (WDVM) — U.S. Health officials are announcing a COVID booster shot to be available starting the week of September 20th.

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy says they’re laying a plan out now.

“[We are] being prepared to offer COVID-19 booster shots to fully-vaccinated adults 18 years and older,” said Dr. Murthy. “They would be eligible for their booster shot 8 months after receiving their second of the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines. We plan to start this program the week of September 20th.”

While this is a month from now, Sean Johnson, community outreach director with the Prince William Health District, says this announcement was expected.

“Well, it’s not like we weren’t expecting that sometime this may come, that there may be something that would be added like a booster shot that’s been said from the very beginning, but will be prepared,” said Johnson.

He says it’ll be similar to the third shot available for those who are immunocompromised that are already taking place at the county’s Manassas mall and mobile clinics.

“The recommendation from the CDC and the FDA came out on the 13th, and we started it on the 14th, and we’ve been using it at our mobile clinics and also the Prince William Health District Woodbridge clinic,” said Johnson

Officials from the Virginia Department of Health will discuss the COVID-19 vaccine plan and response efforts in the near future.

For more local stories and news tips, follow @EliseKimTV on Facebook or Instagram.