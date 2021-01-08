Court proceedings continue for Tiger King star and others tied to criminal charges

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — April 28th is when the attorney’s for Bhagavan Antle, Tawny Antle, Tilakum Watterson, and Keith Wilson of Wilson’s Wild Animal Park will be expected back at Frederick County Circuit Court for a motion to join the trials into one.

All four defendants face various levels of animal trafficking and cruelty charges. The motion was supposed to be reviewed in court Friday but was delayed due to Wilson’s inability to secure an attorney after being asked by the court at least twice over the course of several months to obtain legal counsel. A waiver that allows Tawny, Tilakum, and Bhagavan not to appear in court for the current proceeding will be carried over to the next court date. Antle was featured in the Netflix series Tiger King.