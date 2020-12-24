Court documents explain why police first feared for slain Richmond couple

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Court documents obtained by 8News explain why police feared for a Richmond couple before their bodies were later found.

49-year-old Sandra Powell-Wyche and her husband, 36-year-old Curtis Wyche, were found shot to death inside their northside Richmond apartment last Wednesday, Dec. 16, the same day police issued a missing persons alert for them. The alert stated that authorities believe the couple was in danger.

They said Powell-Wyche never showed up to work the day prior and Wyche was last seen at his home earlier in the week. Police ultimately charged Trevon Powell, in his 20’s, for allegedly killing his mother and her husband.

A week after their bodies were discovered, a search warrant explains why police were so afraid for the couple when no one could find them. The search warrant is what police presented to a judge in order to be granted access to investigate their home.

First, it says Powell, the suspect, told police he had been away from the home for three days before arriving to find “what looked like blood smeared across several parts of the residence.” The search warrant also states a single shell casing was found in an upstairs bedroom. Friends tell 8News Powell lived in the home with the couple.

Then, officers wrote that a resident of the neighboring apartment told authorities she was watching TV around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 14 when she heard four gunshots coming from the apartment next door. The neighbor told authorities she then heard what sounded like someone “pacing back and forth” for several hours. “This pacing continued until about three or four in the morning when it eventually stopped,” the search warrant states.

Early the next day around 6 a.m., the neighbor said she was woken up to the sound of someone “moving or dragging furniture” through the apartment.

In a city trash can nearby, police said they found bedding with “significant red stains” believed to be blood.

A victim’s family member told 8News their loved ones bodies were eventually found in a “closet or crawl space” inside the home.

The report states that detectives also seized suspicious swabs, lighter fluid, a bullet, blanket, cartridge cases, ammunition and box.

The news is shocking Richmond just days before Christmas. Two families are now sitting hurt and confused.

8News has spoken with both friends and family of the victims, including Jennifer Stone, Curtis Wyche’s aunt. She and others are desperate to know why this happened.

“What happened that made him, or whoever, do what they did?” Stone asked.

She also shared more about who her nephew was. Stone said he was a dedicated father of four boys who live in Emporia, where Wyche also grew up.

“I loved the bond that he had between him and his sons,” Stone said.

The aunt added that Wyche got into some legal trouble in the past and served time behind bars. As he fell in love with Sandra Powell-Wyche, she said, he was turning his life around.

“I think she was the best thing that happened to him,” Stone said. “It’s tragic that two families have to lose out on two people that they love for no reason.”

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.