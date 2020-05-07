Court approves safe absentee voting by mail in Virginia

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WDVM) — Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring announced Monday that Judge Norman Moon had approved an agreement allowing absentee voting by mail for Virginia’s June 23rd primaries.

Under the new approved terms, the Commonwealth will accept absentee ballots without the signature of a witness. This is for the voters who believe they may not safely have a witness present while completing their ballot.

“The agreement is a win for Virginia voters and a win for democracy,” said Herring. “No Virginian should ever have to put their own health and safety at risk to exercise their right to vote.”

The brief also mentioned ways to ensure there is security to the absentee ballots.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania
honoring you banner

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories