Court approves safe absentee voting by mail in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDVM) — Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring announced Monday that Judge Norman Moon had approved an agreement allowing absentee voting by mail for Virginia’s June 23rd primaries.

Under the new approved terms, the Commonwealth will accept absentee ballots without the signature of a witness. This is for the voters who believe they may not safely have a witness present while completing their ballot.

“The agreement is a win for Virginia voters and a win for democracy,” said Herring. “No Virginian should ever have to put their own health and safety at risk to exercise their right to vote.”

The brief also mentioned ways to ensure there is security to the absentee ballots.