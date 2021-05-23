Couple hosts fundraiser to ‘kick cancer goodbye’ at Arlington clothing store

The event was held at South Moon Under in Arlington.

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — A husband and wife are aiming to raise $420,000 to fight blood cancers, and a local Arlington clothing store is helping them reach that goal.

Frank Lusco and his wife, Elaina Enjetti, are leading a Man and Woman of the Year campaign for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

The team partnered with local clothing store South Moon Under for a fundraiser on Sunday to hit their goal.

Cancer is no stranger to Lusco and his family. His brother, Steve, passed away 20 years ago from the disease. While he can’t bring his brother back, Lusco is aiming to make a difference, so those with cancer today can have a fighting chance.

“That’s why I’m here today is to celebrate my brother’s passing over twenty years ago. I think that, who knows, things could have been different for him if it happened to him today because of the advances that we’ve made,” said Lusco.

10% of all sales from the fundraiser will be donated to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Lusco is aiming to raise the funds in a total of 10 weeks.