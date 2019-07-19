County launches Gulf Branch stream restoration

The Department of Environmental Services has identified heavy stream erosion caused by excess runoff and trail erosion

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — In 2014, Arlington County identified the Gulf Branch watershed as a high priority for stream restoration because of habitat and infrastructure degradation. On Wednesday night, it finally launched its project into saving it.

The Department of Environmental Services has identified heavy stream erosion caused by excess runoff and trail erosion. Because of runoff into the stream, there has been increased sediment pollution, causing water quality issues.

Erosion has also uprooted trees and exposed and cracked sanitary sewer lines that run through the stream.

Aileen Winquist, watershed outreach program manager for Arlington County, says the project is a more permanent, sustainable solution. “If you can’t create a more stable channel and a more stable environment for the stream, you just end up spending a lot of money on these emergency repairs.”

Winquist says the first concept design should be available this fall.