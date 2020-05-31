County Executive discusses “Fairfax Forward” the county’s move to phase one

Virginia

Although phase one has begun Hill raises awareness that it is not a return to normal yet

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM)– Fairfax County Executive Bryan Hill discusses the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and its effect on county operations.

With Northern Virginia having the highest cases of COVID-19 throughout the Commonwealth, Hill focuses on “Fairfax Forward” which is the plan moving into phase one of the state’s reduction of public health restrictions. Although phase one has begun Hill raises awareness that it is not a return to normal yet, although simple actions can keep Fairfax moving toward the right direction going into the next phases.


“For many of our employees where facilities are closed, instead of laying them off we put out a job match program that’s going pretty well i believe about 700+ employees have been matched into jobs throughout the county as we continue to move forward” said Hill.

Hills said the reopening of businesses and restaurants are key to sustainability and success. An ordinance allowing restaurants to allow additional seating up to 50% exterior.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

honoring you banner

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories