County board approves zoning updates for ground floor uses on Columbia Pike

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The Arlington County Board voted to approve zoning updates to provide greater flexibility for ground story uses.

The board voted 5-0 to allow for commercial, office, light industrial and agricultural uses along ground floors of the Pike.

These new zoning updates are part of the board’s mission to reinvent Columbia Pike as a walkable “Main Street.”

The changes will improve the variety of businesses in the area, hopefully attracting new customers and increasing opportunities for first time and minority business owners.

“Allowing a greater variety of ground floor uses on Columbia Pike is a win-win-win, for community building, economic growth, and racial equity. I’m proud that we can simultaneously enhance the Columbia Pike corridor and help level the playing field for historically disadvantaged small business owners. I’m also proud of the collaborative process that brought different stakeholders together in support of these changes.” County Board Chair Matt de Ferranti.

Zoning amendments will take effect 60 days after approval in order to provide staff time for proper training and updates.

Learn more about the renovations to Columbia Pike on the county’s website.