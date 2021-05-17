County board adopts vision zero action plan

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The Arlington County Board has voted to adopt a five-year vision action plan to eliminate traffic fatalities within the county by 2030.

The action plan has been under works for nearly two years from community engagement and planning by transportation staff. County officials said on average four traffic fatalities occur per year along with 55 severe crashes. With this vision zero action plan, officials hope certain strategies will make the county a safer place to travel.

Greg Emanuel with the Department of Environmental Services said, “One of the main goals is to foster a community culture of safety, ensuring that our county’s transportation system is safe for everyone, no matter who they are, where they live, or how they get around.”

Vision Zero is a multifaceted strategy to reduce traffic fatalities and severe injuries for people walking, biking, driving, or taking transit.

The overarching approach includes extensive safety analysis and evaluation to improve roadways, bike lanes, walkways, education and engagement with the community and partners on traffic safety, and automated enforcement measures to make roads safer for everyone.

The plan is multimodal looking into all means of transportation within the County, including Metrorail and buses, ART buses, and emergency services. Overall, Vision Zero represents a $16 million investment in programs and infrastructure over the next decade.