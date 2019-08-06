Councilman Eugene Tewalt will for Front Royal mayor

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WDVM) — Front Royal Town Councilman Eugene Tewalt announces he will be running for mayor against former mayor Hollis Tharpe in the November special election.

Tewalt was the mayor of Front Royal from 2008 to 2010. He has served on the town council for a total of 16 years, and if he wins the election, his council seat would be vacant until someone is appointed. Hollis Tharpe did confirm that he is on the ballot for November but declined to comment further on the election.

“Due to the fact we’ve had issues with our ex-mayor, I felt it was time that I wanted to step back up and see if I can re-run again and see if we can get some problems resolved that we have,” Front Royal Mayor Candidate Eugene Tewalt.

Any other candidates interested in running have until August 14 to declare candidacy.