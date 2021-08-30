Cops, canines across Virginia show support for VSP K-9 recovering from heat exhaustion

Authorities say Virginia State Police K-9 Duke is recovering from heat exhaustion after a tracking operation in Shenandoah County on Saturday, Aug. 28. (Photos: Courtesy Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit)

(WFXR) — Both law enforcement officers and law enforcement canines around the Commonwealth are keeping a fellow K-9 in their thoughts and prayers after he was brought to the emergency vet for heat exhaustion over the weekend.

According to the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, Virginia State Trooper Lewis and K-9 Duke were tracking down people in Shenandoah County who fled the scene of a hit-and-run crash on Saturday, Aug. 28.

However, because of the heat and humidity, authorities say Duke got overheated and was admitted to the emergency vet in serious condition.

Duke received fluids and blood transfusion throughout Saturday night, causing his condition to improve, “but he is not out of the woods yet,” the sheriff’s office said on Sunday, Aug. 29.

“Please keep K-9 Duke and Trooper Lewis and his family in your thoughts and prayers as K-9 Duke continues to receive treatment for his condition,” the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit wrote on Facebook. “Trooper Lewis and K-9 Duke are assigned to Fauquier County and work closely with our K-9 Unit. We are praying for a quick and full recovery!”

Virginia State Police shared pictures of a number of Duke’s fellow K-9’s around the Commonwealth, each sitting next to “Get Well” signs for Duke.

As of 11:19 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 30, Virginia State Police say Duke is still being treated for heat exhaustion.