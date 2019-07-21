Cooling stations open up in Winchester during excessive heat warning

National Weather Service warns temperatures can be dangerous into the evening

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — As temperatures rose over the weekend, shelters in Winchester opened their doors to people looking for a place to cool off.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for the Northern Virginia area with a heat index of 105 to 115 degrees.

“There’s been a lot of good cooperation, I’ve seen that the united way has mentioned places, I’ve seen that the libraries are allowing people, some museums, and so also us too,” said Winchester Salvation Army Captain Kelly Durant

Shelters in Winchester had cooling stations over the weekend, where the apparent temperature was 106.

“Typically we’re closed Saturday and Sunday, with the temperatures being the way they are, we just said we’ll we’re free this weekend, we can open up the building,” said CCAP volunteer Molly Beuth.

The weather service warns that many people could experience heat exhaustion with symptoms of dizziness, sweating and nausea but if someone has a throbbing headache, rising body temperature and a rapid pulse, they may be suffering a heat stroke and should call 911 immediately.

“There’s definitely been some heat exhaustion. We had a young man in here yesterday that just laid on the floor and slept,” said CCAP volunteer Patty Secor.

Temperatures can still be dangerous into the evening. Local churches in downtown Winchester are opening their doors at night.

“We have the building, we have the air conditioning, we have food and water, we have time. We should be here giving back to the community and hanging out with everybody,” said Beuth.

For the remainder of the week, temperatures will begin to drop back down again but the weather service still advises people to stay in the shade and stay hydrated.