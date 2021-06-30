Cooling centers in Alexandria now in effect due to high temperatures

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — With temperatures rising each day, the city of Alexandria is offering cooling centers to residents throughout the Summer.

If you need a place to cool off from the hot temperatures, 6 recreation centers are available so members within the community will not experience heat exhaustion, cramps or in extreme cases, suffer a heat stroke. Charles Houston Recreation Center is just one of the several that is welcoming people with open arms.

Laura Durham, division chief for the Recreation Department, said, “We’ll provide bottled water a cool area, you can plug in your phones, sit down, cool off, and all are staff trained in first aid and CPR. If we think there might be a heat emergency we’ll call EMS and provide some of that first level of attention while we wait for that assistance.”

Officials urge residents to also keep pets indoors as much as possible with plenty of fresh water and to use caution when walking them on hot pavement, and to not leave pets or children in vehicles, even if the air conditioning is on.

Cooling centers are offered at the following recreation centers during regular business hours June 29-30th.