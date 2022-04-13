ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — A convicted murderer has been found guilty of the shooting of a woman in her workplace on August 28, 2019, in Arlington.

Police said Mumeet Muhammad entered the victim’s office in the 1500 block of Crystal Drive in Crystal City and shot her.

The victim survived. Muhammad was shot by police and taken into custody.

Muhammad was found guilty on four counts, including aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm, and two counts of simple abduction.

He will be sentenced on April 29.

Muhammad was previously convicted on a separate murder charge in 2020 and was only now just convicted of the prior shooting.