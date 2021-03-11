Controversial Dr. Seuss titles will not be removed from Arlington County Public Libraries

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — According to library officials, controversial Dr. Seuss titles will remain in circulation at Arlington County Public Libraries until they are no longer usable.

Library officials recognize that they are now dealing with mid-20th century Dr. Seuss titles that depict harmful stereotypes, although many may see them as children’s classics. Some of the included titles are “If I Ran the Zoo,” “Scrambled Eggs Super” and “The Cat’s Quizzer.”

Peter Petruski, division chief for materials management with ACPL, said, “The diversity part is more important to us, and making sure that our community and our patrons find the book that’s right for them. That’s is as important if not more important than these particular six titles.”

Officials said this a balancing act between the freedom to read with the American Library Association of the history of Dr. Seuss’s books and patrons choosing whether or not to read them due to their content.