Worker dies after working in tree, branch breaks

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WDVM) — A contractor died after falling out of a tree he was cutting in Springfield on Monday afternoon.

Police said that 45-year-old Mauro Cruz Cortes of Culpepper was working at a home in the 6500 block of Rivington Road. He was around 40-45 feet above the ground when the tree limb he was standing on broke.

Officers responded at 2:24 p.m., and police say that the responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

Detectives currently believe that this was an accident, and police said that no other injuries were reported. Detectives from the Major Crimes Bureau are continuing their investigation alongside officials from the Virginia Occupational Safety and Health Administration.