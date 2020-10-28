Construction will begin on new Vienna police facility in 2021

VIENNA, Va. (WDVM) — Construction workers will soon break ground on a new police station in Vienna in early 2021.

The new station, sized at 29,000 square feet, will be a multi-purpose facility, large enough for a firing range, training spaces and locker rooms. Another 1,500 square feet addition to the facility remains flexible to accommodate space for police-led community training events, overflow for public meetings and also a potential voting location.

Rendering of new police facility. Courtesy: Vienna Police.

In a statement, Vienna Police Chief Jim Morris said, ““We really want to bring residents in and have the community to be a part of the new facility.”

The new facility will cost the town over $13 million and is expected to take 18-24 months to be built.