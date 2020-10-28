Construction will begin on new Vienna police facility in 2021

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VIENNA, Va. (WDVM) — Construction workers will soon break ground on a new police station in Vienna in early 2021.

The new station, sized at 29,000 square feet, will be a multi-purpose facility, large enough for a firing range, training spaces and locker rooms. Another 1,500 square feet addition to the facility remains flexible to accommodate space for police-led community training events, overflow for public meetings and also a potential voting location.  

Rendering of new police facility. Courtesy: Vienna Police.

In a statement, Vienna Police Chief Jim Morris said, ““We really want to bring residents in and have the community to be a part of the new facility.”

The new facility will cost the town over $13 million and is expected to take 18-24 months to be built.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories