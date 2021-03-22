Construction set to begin on I-95 for new auxiliary lane

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Commuters can expect construction on I-95 in Prince William County to begin this spring.

The construction to the shoulder is a small piece of the I-95 Corridor Improvement Plan, which has been studying key problem areas on the interstate.

Recently, the Commonwealth Transportation Board awarded a $14.6 million dollar contract for the creation of the auxiliary lane.

The lane will be constructed on the southbound Interstate 95, starting at Gordon Boulevard to Prince William Parkway. A mile and a half of what is now the right shoulder will be converted to a travel lane.

“The new lane aims to make it easier to merge into and out of traffic between 123 and Prince William Parkway, as well as free up additional room for through traffic on I-95,” said Michael Murphy, communications director with the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The project will be completed by fall 2022.