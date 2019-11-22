Construction company owner indicted on charges related to teen’s death

McLEAN, Va. (WDVM) — A suspect turned himself in Thursday morning for the construction site death of 16-year-old Spencer Lunde. The teen died on July 23 this year after injuries from a construction accident in the 1800 block of Solitaire Lane in McLean.

McLean resident Thomas Digges, 48, owns Digges Development Corporation, which employed Lunde. Digges was indicted Monday on charges of involuntary manslaughter and cruelty and injuries to children, according to Fairfax County Police Department.

Police said Lunde was trapped in a ditch that collapsed on a residential construction site along with a man whose identity was not made public. Both the man and Lunde were extracted from the ditch and taken to a nearby hospital, where Lunde died. The man did not have life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Bureau worked with investigators from the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry, Occupational Safety and Health Program and Labor and Employment Law, Youth Employment Section. Digges was released from the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on his own recognizance, police said.