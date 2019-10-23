Construction company donates $150,000 of upgrades to Loudoun Habitat for Humanity’s Leesburg office

"They didn't just come in and do the bare minimum. They truly made it a project of love."

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — The Loudoun chapter of Habitat for Humanity has moved into a brand new office. While building is normally Habitat’s job, DPR Construction company took over and donated $150,000 worth of design, labor, and materials.

Habitat’s Director of Resource Development Kari Murphy originally reached out to DPR for some design advice because Habitat’s original office wasn’t being utilized in the best way possible. With the help of 14 community businesses, DPR reconfigured walls, punched out new windows, and added some surprise personal touches, like pictures of homeowners on the wall, stripes of habitat’s branding…even a new storage room.

Murphy says there was a new surprise nearly every day. “They didn’t just come in and do the bare minimum. They truly made it a project of love,” said Murphy.