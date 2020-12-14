Construction accident in Fairfax County temporary lane closures

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County Police Department responded to a construction accident at Huntington Ave. at Biscayne Dr. around 1 pm.
Officials say a crane was being off-loaded from a trailer when it overturned. No injuries were reported.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
