Construction accident in Fairfax County temporary lane closures

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County Police Department responded to a construction accident at Huntington Ave. at Biscayne Dr. around 1 pm.

Officials say a crane was being off-loaded from a trailer when it overturned. No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

