Congresswoman Wexton votes to pass the Great American Outdoors Act in Virginia

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton voted to pass the Great American Outdoors Act, that will help fund maintenance costs at national park sites.
The legislation will direct funds to help address deferred maintenance costs at national park sites in Virginia’s 10th district. According to Wexton, this act is estimated to help create or support more than 10,000 jobs throughout the Commonwealth.
Wexton said, “One of the things that is really big for Virginia is repairs to the George Washington National Park way. Anybody who has driven on this road knows it’s in terrible need of repair, and it’s something that’s been backlogged for along time. I have been fighting for this since I entered congress, and I couldn’t be happier that the Great American Outdoors Act will enable repairs to that road.”
The legislation would direct much needed funds to help address $337,178,843 in deferred maintenance costs at National Park sites in Virginia’s 10th District according to Wexton. She said this will also help longstanding infrastructure needs such as roads, bridges, and trails.
