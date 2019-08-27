Congresswoman Wexton visits Winchester to discuss education

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton visited Winchester to discuss education.

Wexton visited Handley High School’s new Emil & Grace Shihadeh Innovation Center that will open in fall 2020. The center will prepare students with skills that lead to high-paying employment in the regional job market.

She answered the community’s questions about education during a luncheon and finished off her day visiting Starbase, which has a stem program for elementary school students.

“Education, particularly public education has been very very important to me. I am entirely the product of public education from grade school through grad school and I want to make sure that our public schools stay as strong as they can possibly be,” said Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton of Virginia’s 10th District.

Wexton says it’s important to step away from the hill and spend face-to-face time in her district.