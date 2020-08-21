Congresswoman Wexton visits Loudoun small business that have been impacted by COVID-19

HILLSBORO, Va. (WDVM)– Virginia’s 10th district Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton toured Loudoun small businesses impacted by COVID-19.

With many businesses set back due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Wexton spoke with Harpers Ferry Brewing owner and staff about their challenges first-hand with the crisis and how they’ve been helped by federal relief funding. Wexton said making relief programs accessible to small businesses in Virginia is something she has been pushing and working for.

“Businesses that we visited today have benefited from the Paycheck Protection Program loans, and we’ve also did what we could to get them Emergency Economic Injury Disaster loans and grants. I think that those were very helpful in getting them over the worse part of it ,and now we’re going to see how they adapted their business models to be able to cope and conduct ongoing operations in the time of COVID” said Wexton.

Wexton said to continue to help these small businesses in need, another round of some kind of financial relief needs to be given.