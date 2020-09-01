Congresswoman Wexton pays visit to Winchester

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Virginia Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton visited Winchester to visit small businesses and discuss COVID-19 economic recovery.
Throughout the pandemic, Wexton helped push for the Paycheck Protection Program and aided in the stimulus package to help provide federal relief to local communities. Some of the local stores Wexton visited included Highland Food Pantry, Nibblins, and Winchester Book Gallery.
“There’s still adaptation going on that they’re facing challenges but that this is a great place to come out and shop in a safe socially distanced way… The walking mall is an incredible resource for the City of Winchester and spaces beyond as well,” said Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton.
Wexton also held a luncheon with Winchester City officials such as Mayor David Smith.
