Congresswoman Wexton holds virtual town hall to provide updates on her push for funding during pandemic

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM)– Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton held a virtual town hall to focus on the urgent need for funding to states and localities during this critical time.

With COVID-19 affecting millions of Americans, Wexton voted to pass the Bipartisan Heroes Act to address the Coronavirus pandemic and the much-needed funding for public health and economic assistance for families. Jeff McKay, Chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors was apart of the town hall to focus on the importance of federal support for localities and the commonwealth.

“We’re the ones that are providing direct assistance to folks in need. Keeping our non-profits operational to help people through this challenging time,” said McKay Just to give an example with the cares act we were able to put $25 million dollars into the hands of our non-profits to provide basic support for people who are suffering right now.”

Wexton said state and local governments employ more than 20 million Americans who provide essential services that keep our communities up and running. She will continue to advocate for this.