Congresswoman Wexton calls for impeachment inquiry

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton is calling for an impeachment inquiry into the conduct of President Trump.

Wexton is a former prosecutor and she says the conduct by the president detailed in the Mueller report along with Mueller’s recent testimony shows that if Trump was not a sitting president, he would be indicted on charges for obstruction of justice.

After much deliberation, Wexton says it is time for the House of Representatives to assert their constitutional responsibility.